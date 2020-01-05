The Royal Navy was on Saturday night deployed in the Persian Gulf to “take all necessary steps to protect our ships and citizens” in the wake of Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate Iran’s top general Qassim Soleimani.

Ben Wallace, the Defence secretary said he had ordered HMS Montrose and HMS Defender – a Type 23 frigate and a Type 45 destroyer – to accompany British-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Johnson flies back in the UK on Sunday from his holiday in Mustique facing his biggest foreign policy crisis of his premiership.

He is likely to be briefed immediately by his National Security Adviser Sir Mark Sedwill who spent Saturday locked in meetings with the heads of the UK’s…