Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSunday show preview: Pompeo seeks to sell Trump’s Iran strike Jewish advocates call for emergency security funding amid increased anti-Semitic attacks Sanders, Khanna introduce legislation to block funding for a war with Iran MORE (D-N.Y.) stressed Sunday that congressional approval is needed to enter a war, saying President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden rips Trump tweets on Iran: ‘Incredibly dangerous and irresponsible’ Swalwell pens op-ed comparing Trump impeachment to XYZ Affair Rockets fired near Green Zone after day of mourning for Soleimani MORE’s decision to order the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani brought the U.S. closer to that possibility.

Schumer said on ABC’s “This Week” that he was concerned Trump’s decision will “get us into another ‘endless war’ in the Middle East,” adding the U.S. is “closer to that” because of his actions.

“I am really worried, and that is why Congress must assert itself,” the Senate minority leader said, saying the president does not have the authority to start a war without congressional approval.

“I think Congress and I will do everything I can to assert our authority,” he said. “We do not need this president either bumbling or impulsively getting us into a major war.”

Schumer said the president needed a check from Congress before making decision that could lead to war and Trump’s foreign policy has been “erratic and unsuccessful thus far.”

He added that the next steps are for the U.S. to determine what Iran’s ability to retaliate is and how the U.S. will prepare for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president approved a strike that killed Soleimani last week, resulting in Iran promising retaliation against the U.S. Several top lawmakers in Congress were not notified of the attack ahead of time.

Trump answered Iran’s threats of retaliation by saying the U.S. will hit 52 targets “very fast and very hard” if the country acts on its threats.