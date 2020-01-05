Secretary of Sate Mike Pompeo joined George Stephanopolous on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss the current situation with Iran.

On Friday morning the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The Iranians are threatening retaliation against the United States following the death of their terror leader.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Stephanopoulos that President Trump is correcting for Barack Obama’s years of appeasement with Iran.

Secretary Pompeo: This is a regime that has been acting against America for an awfully long time and we are suffering from eight years of neglect. We’re trying to push it back. We’re trying to contain it. We’re developing a strategy. There’s a diplomatic strategy. There’s an economic strategy. You’ve now seen some of the military components of that strategy. We’re trying to correct for what was the Obama administrations appeasement of Iran.

Of course, Pompeo is absolutely correct.

