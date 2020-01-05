On Friday morning the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The Iranian regime is threatening retaliation against the United States following the death of their terror leader.

Soleimani was behind at least 600 US soldier deaths in Iraq.

Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi lashed out at President Trump following the death of the world’s number one terrorist.

Pelosi said it was a “disproportionate” response from President Trump on the terror mastermind.

American leaders’ highest priority is to protect American lives and interests. But we cannot put the lives of American servicemembers, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions. https://t.co/o0R8YVJMNW — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 3, 2020

600 Americans are dead and thousands more wounded and without limbs and Pelosi calls Soleimani’s elimination a “disproportionate” response.

Thankfully, Rep. Lee Zeldin set her straight.

Rep. Zeldin: Disproportionate? How many more hundred of US troups have to be killed before it’s proportionate? How many more thousand of US troops have to lose limbs before it’s proportionate, Nancy Pelosi?… This was done protect American diplomats and service members. It was an emergency. It was done effectively. It was appropriate.

Pelosi says killing the officially designated & sanctioned terrorist Qassim Soleimani was “disproportionate”. After killing 500-600+ US troops & wounding thousands more, at what point is taking out the person responsible “proportionate”? How many more US troops would need to die? pic.twitter.com/7hNe4muejs — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 4, 2020

