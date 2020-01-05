Thanks, Obama!

On Friday morning the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Iran has promised revenge for the death of their terror leader.

On Sunday the Iranian Regime offered an $80 million bounty for anyone who brings in the head of President Donald Trump for killing Qassam Soleimani.

Iran can just use the cash that Barack Obama sent them on wooden pallets in unmarked cargo planes.

In January of 2016, Barack Obama sent $400 million in Euros and Swiss Francs to Iran on unmarked cargo planes — the very same day, Tehran agreed to release 4 Americans who were being held.

An additional $1.3 billion of cash was sent to Iran as payment on ‘estimated interest’ on so-called Iranian cash that the US had been holding since the 1970’s.

Obama lied and claimed the cash payments to Iran were not a ransom payment.

Iran can now use part of that $1.7 billion in cash that their buddy Obama sent them to fund the $80 million bounty on Trump’s head.

