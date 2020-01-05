http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZKqv13KqDU4/

Former NFL second-string quarterback and national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick’s anti-American tweets upon the death of Iranian terror General Qasem Soleimani have stirred a massive backlash on Twitter.

Soleimani, who was commander of Iran’s Quds Force, was eliminated in a U.S. strike on Thursday. Established after the Iranian revolution in the late 1970s, the Quds Force is Iran’s chief exporter of terrorism across the Middle East and the world and is responsible for the deaths of millions of people going back decades.

Also, taken out in the U.S. strike was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a prominent Iraqi militant aligned with Iran, also a major terrorist.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the military strike and said that the U.S. had intelligence that Soleimani was in the process of planning a broad attack on American and Iraqi forces. The strike, Pompeo said, was meant to disrupt those plans.

But to Colin Kapernick, the strike against Iran’s exporting of terrorism was a black mark against the United States instead of an attack against terror. Indeed, the former NFL player accused America of being the terrorists.

With a pair of tweets, Kaepernick attacked the U.S. as perpetrating terror against “black and brown bodies,” adding that U.S. troops are forces of “imperialism” that are responsible for plundering the “non-white world.”

But Kaepernick’s slander against our country and our soldiers did not go unanswered. The backlash to the former San Francisco 49er was swift.

People across Twitter slapped Kapernick down for his rampant anti-Americanism:

Can people now stop claiming that “all” Colin Kaepernick does is “protest against police brutality”?

