‘This Is the Beginning’: Hackers Claiming to Be from Iran Take Over U.S Government Website

At around 8 p.m. Saturday, hackers defaced the website of the U.S. Federal Depository Library (USFDL) website, posting a graphic image of President Trump being punched and announcing, “This is a message from Islamic Republic of Iran.” U.S. officials have not yet confirmed that the attack came from Iran, but the hackers claim to be avenging the death of Qesem Soleimani, the brutal Iranian terrorist who was killed in a U.S. airstrike at the Bahrain Airport in Iraq early Friday morning.

About an hour after the attack on the little-known USFDL website, the Iranian propaganda messages had been removed and replaced with a Cloudflare error screen. (Cloudflare is an internet security and DDoS mitigation provider that protects websites from malicious attacks.)

Visitors to the fldp.gov site Saturday night were greeted by a black screen displaying the flag of Iran and the words “in the name of god,” along with messages in English, Arabic, and Farsi warning: “We will not stop supporting our friends in the region: the oppressed people of Palestine, the oppressed people of Yemen, the people and the Syrian government, the people and government of Iraq, the oppressed people of Bahrain, the true mujahideen resistance in Lebanon and Palestine [they] always will be supported by us.”