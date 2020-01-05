‘This Is the Beginning’: Hackers Claiming to Be from Iran Take Over U.S Government Website
At around 8 p.m. Saturday, hackers defaced the website of the U.S. Federal Depository Library (USFDL) website, posting a graphic image of President Trump being punched and announcing, “This is a message from Islamic Republic of Iran.” U.S. officials have not yet confirmed that the attack came from Iran, but the hackers claim to be avenging the death of Qesem Soleimani, the brutal Iranian terrorist who was killed in a U.S. airstrike at the Bahrain Airport in Iraq early Friday morning.
About an hour after the attack on the little-known USFDL website, the Iranian propaganda messages had been removed and replaced with a Cloudflare error screen. (Cloudflare is an internet security and DDoS mitigation provider that protects websites from malicious attacks.)
Visitors to the fldp.gov site Saturday night were greeted by a black screen displaying the flag of Iran and the words “in the name of god,” along with messages in English, Arabic, and Farsi warning: “We will not stop supporting our friends in the region: the oppressed people of Palestine, the oppressed people of Yemen, the people and the Syrian government, the people and government of Iraq, the oppressed people of Bahrain, the true mujahideen resistance in Lebanon and Palestine [they] always will be supported by us.”
Below that was an image or President Trump being punched in the jaw by a fist displaying Iran’s Revolutionary Guard insignia.
“Martyrdom was his (Shahid Soleymani) reward for years of implacable efforts. With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night’s incident,” the message read.
The attack on the federal website came about two hours after President Trump warned Iran on Twitter that Iran “WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” if they strike American assets or targets.
“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters,” the president wrote on Twitter. “He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.”
“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself… The USA wants no more threats!”
