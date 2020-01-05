In a room filled with Hollywood powers, comic Ricky Gervais absolutely did not hold back at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

As part of a scathing opening monologue, Gervais called out Hollywood heavyweights for palling around with Jeffrey Epstein, and for claiming to being “woke” while taking money from companies who run “sweat shops in China”

“You say you’re woke,” Gervais said. “But the companies you work for … Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]