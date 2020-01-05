President Donald Trump denounced members of the so-called “squad” of female progressive lawmakers on Friday night during an “Evangelicals for Trump” rally in Miami.

During his speech, Trump said anti-Semitic violence is cresting in America.

Later, he condemned Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York for their alleged hatred of the Jewish people and the state of Israel.

“An evil and sadistic man brutally stabbed Jewish Americans at a rabbi’s home during their Hanukkah service,” Trump began.

“Everyone here today stands in an unwavering solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

“And together, all of us, we’re going to eradicate the sinister scourge of anti-Semitism. And we will protect Jewish communities and all members of the Jewish faith from the wicked forces of hatred and violence,” Trump said.

Trump spoke of the unity among people of different faiths.

“The love by evangelicals, Christians for Jewish people and for Israel is incredible,” Trump said.

“We will not rest until the horrible and vile ideology of anti-Semitism has been defeated and destroyed,” Trump said, adding that a recent executive order he signed will ban federal funds from going to any college that tolerates anti-Semitic activities on campus.

“The support from the Christian community, the evangelical community, has been incredible because my administration has also taken historic action to support and cherish our friend and ally, the state of Israel,” Trump said, pointing out that he opened a U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

“And we recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Trump said, referring to lands Israel won in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Trump then turned to the political challenges faced within the U.S.

“Unfortunately, there is a growing left-wing movement that seeks to target and punish the state of Israel and its Jewish citizens,” Trump said.

“This includes the anti-Semitic BDS movement or Boycott, Divestment and Sanction. It’s a disaster.”

“And we have people in Congress. I don’t know where they come from,” Trump said, noting that recent years have seen a change for the worse.

“Five years ago, 7 years ago, 8 years ago this was unthinkable what’s happening in Congress,” the president added. “But these people hate Israel. They hate Jewish people.”

“I won’t name them. I won’t bring up the name of Omar, Tlaib, AOC. I won’t bring that name up. Won’t bring it up. I will not bring it up,” he said.

“But where do these people come from?” Trump added.

“Ten years ago if you think back, there was a great love,” he said.

“And today, it’s the opposite.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.