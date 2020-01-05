The word is everywhere: “Mourn.”

“Thousands of people turned out to mourn the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose body was returned to Iran after the top military commander was killed in a U.S. drone strike,” The Hill reported.

“Thousands of mourners dressed in black marched through the streets of Ahvaz beating their chests in live footage aired on state TV,” Reuters News Agency reported.

“Thousands of mourners in Baghdad chanted ‘America is the Great Satan’ during a funeral procession Saturday for Iran’s top general and Iraqi militant leaders, killed in a U.S. airstrike,” CNBC wrote.

But that’s just what the U.S. media chose to focus on in the days after President Trump ordered the U.S. military to take out the world’s No. 1 terrorist.

Elsewhere in the world — including in Iraq — there was much celebration for the death of man who had killed thousands in his own country. In fact, some even baked cakes thanking Trump.

“Iranian regime called for 3 days of mourning, but Iranians are baking cakes and calling for 3 days of celebrations. They’re posting pictures of the cakes and the cookies and giving it out to people with thanks to Trump,” national security and political warfare expert David Reaboi wrote on Twitter.

Iranian regime called for 3 days of mourning, but Iranians are baking cakes and calling for 3 days of celebrations. They're posting pictures of the cakes and the cookies and giving it out to people with thanks to Trump.

He followed that with another post saying “More Iranian celebratory cakes!”

More Iranian celebratory cakes!

Human rights advocate Hassan Mahmoudi joined in. “Iraqis are celebrating the death of Qasem Soleimani by baking cakes and distributing among the people thanking president trump for eliminating Qassim Suleimani,” he wrote on Twitter.

Iraqis are celebrating the death of Qasem Soleimani by baking cakes and distributing among the people thanking president trump for eliminating Qassim Suleimani

Soleimani was responsible for the death of many Americans and helped plan the attack on the U.S. embassy in Libya in 2012, The Daily Wire reported on Saturday. More recently, Soleimani helped direct the brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters in Iraq. “ ‘We in Iran know how to deal with protests,’ Soleimani said, according to Iraqi officials at the meeting,” the Associated Press reported in October. “This happened in Iran and we got it under control.”

While the U.S. media reported on “mourning” Iraqis, other focused on the celebrations taking place around the world after the No. 1 terrorist was taken out.

“Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter, adding a video showing Iraqis celebrating.

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more.

Some foreign news agencies focused on the celebrations. “Iraqis who have demonstrated for months against a government they see as beholden to Iran broke into song and dance Friday after a US strike killed a top Iranian commander,” the Agence France Presse reported. The AFP added that those who were celebrating chanted, “Oh Qasem Soleimani, this is a divine victory. This is God’s revenge for the blood of those killed,” others said.

Canada’s Globe and Mail wrote a piece headlined, “Iranian-Canadians dance, cheer and celebrate death of top general in Iran.”

It seems as if everyone but the U.S. media — and liberals — knew just how bad a man Soleimani was. But the MSM simply can’t allow Trump to have a single victory.

Just how dangerous was Soleimani?

“Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London,” Trump said after the airstrike. “Today we remember and honor the victims of Soleimani’s many atrocities and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over. Soleimani has been perpetrating acts of terror to destabilize the Middle East for the last 20 years. What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago. A lot of lives would have been saved. Just recently Soleimani led the brutal repression of protesters in Iran, where more than 1,000 innocent civilians were tortured and killed by their own government.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” the president added.