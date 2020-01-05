Video out of India shows a villager repeatedly beating an elephant. Unfortunately for the pachyderm’s attacker, this beast turned around and made him regret it.

The incident happened Monday in the town of Karanjia, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Before the attack, the elephant was allegedly browsing through farmers’ crops.

Soon, however, villagers began to filter into the field as men started to confront the massive beast. While most were content to shout at the elephant in an apparent attempt to scare it, one man took it to the next level.

Armed solely with a stick, he ran up behind the pachyderm and whacked it so hard that it created a dust cloud.

TRENDING: Candace Owens booted from podcast for saying only women can give birth

The elephant turned on a dime and began to charge its attacker.

By this point, the man was in full retreat. His fellow villages shouted warnings as the elephant chased after him.

Thankfully, it seems like both humans and elephant walked away from this encounter unharmed. While the elephant may have been persuaded to stay away from human crops, it looks like his attacker learned a lesson as well.

Watch the video below.

These villagers wouldn’t be the first to find out what happens when you come face-to-face with an elephant.

Even animals have found themselves on the wrong side of an elephant’s rage after crossing the massive mammals.

Elephants have been known to kill humans and bowl over animals much larger and tougher than people to defend themselves and their young.

While human settlements close to nature have brought the people that live in the areas into constant contact with wildlife, deaths from the intelligent creatures remain small.

Around 500 people are killed by elephants every year, according to National Geographic. Conversely, far more elephants are killed by humans — whether it be in self-defense or through illegal poaching.

Thankfully, not a single person or elephant in the video ended up as a statistic.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.