Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) refused during a CNN interview on Sunday to commit to killing top terrorists if elected as president, and later promoted a debunked conspiracy theory about why President Donald Trump authorized the strike that killed Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani.

Warren, who made the remarks on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, also falsely claimed that the Trump’s action in killing Soleimani represented an “assassination.”

“So, you called the U.S. attack that killed Qasem Soleimani a quote ‘assassination,’” Tapper said. “President Ford issued an executive order in ’76 to make political assassinations illegal. Are you saying that this strike was a violation of law?”

“Look, it was a targeted attack on a government official, a high-ranking military official for the government of Iran,” Warren responded. “And what it’s done has moved this country closer to war. We are not safer today than we were before Donald Trump acted.”

Columnist, attorney, and Iraq war veteran David French debunked this false claim last week, tweeting, “I’m seeing a lot of people calling the strike on [Soleimani] an ‘assassination.’ Some are even bringing up Reagan’s EO 12333, prohibiting assassinations. Killing an enemy commander, in a war zone, with a military strike conducted under the law of war is not an ‘assassination.’”

Tapper continued by noting that Soleimani was a terrorist and had been considered a terrorist by the United States for decades.

“As president, would you not prioritize the U.S. military killing the leaders of organizations designated terrorist organizations?” Tapper asked.

Warren refused to answer the question.

Warren then proceeded to push a debunked conspiracy theory about why Trump decided to strike Soleimani, falsely suggesting that it was because he was trying to distract from impeachment.

“I think the question that we ought to focus on is, why now? Why not a month ago? Why not a month from now?” Warren said. “And the answer from the administration seems to be, they can’t keep their story straight on this. They have pointed in all different directions.”

“So what happens right now? Next week, the president of the United States could be facing an impeachment trial in the Senate,” Warren continued. “We know he’s deeply upset about that. And I think people are reasonably asking, why this moment? Why does he pick now to take this highly inflammatory, highly dangerous action that moves us closer to war?”

There is plenty of evidence that debunks Warren’s claims about Trump authorizing the attack because he wanted to distract from impeachment:

The first piece of evidence is that Soleimani was behind an attack last month that killed an American contractor in Iraq and was behind the recent terror attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. Those two attacks alone provided Trump with all justification that he needed to launch the strike.

The second piece of evidence stems from the first piece of evidence. The New York Times reported that Trump initially rejected the strike on Suleimani option on December 28th in response to the American contractor being killed. It was only after the attack on the U.S. Embassy that he authorized the attack.

The third piece of evidence is that Trump has tweeted about impeachment multiple times since the attack, which is not something that he would be doing if he was trying to distract from impeachment.

Here are Trump’s tweets on impeachment since the day of the attack, which include comments he has made about the Ukraine situation, since that launched the impeachment inquiry:

