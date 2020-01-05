Actress Michelle Williams, at the 77th Golden Globes, called on American women to vote in their “own self-interest” for pro-choice politicians.

During her acceptance speech for best actress in a limited television series for Fosse/Vernon, Williams went on a lecture about the need for abortion rights in the United States and for American women to vote for pro-choice candidates during election years.

“When it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them.” “We are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.” –Michelle Williams#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9M9fN1rjrF — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) January 6, 2020

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgement for the choices I’ve made and I’m also grateful to live in a moment in our society where choice exists because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” Williams said.

“I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just the series of events that happen to you but one that I can stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I have carved with my own hand and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose,” Williams continued.

“Women, 18 to 118, when it comes times to vote, please do so in your own self-interest,” Williams said. “It’s what men have been doing for years. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. Don’t forget that we are the largest voting body in this country, let’s make it look more like us.”

The speech came hours after Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais told actors accepting their awards not to lecture Americans on politics.

