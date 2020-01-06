Left-leaning activist group American Democracy Legal Fund (ADLF) has asked the Senate Ethics Committee to launch an inquiry into Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGraham mulls rule changes to start impeachment trial without articles Sunday shows – Pompeo makes rounds in defense of Soleimani strike Graham calls Iran ‘the cancer of the Middle East’ MORE’s (R-S.C.) remarks about President Trump Donald John TrumpGolden Globes host Ricky Gervais to celebs: Don’t get political Trump says he’ll sanction Iraq if US troops forced to leave Trump doubles down on threat to Iran cultural sites MORE‘s looming impeachment trial.

In a Dec. 17 letter to the committee that was made public Monday, the group cited Graham’s public comments that he has “made up” his mind and that he is “not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.”

Graham has made similar comments to reporters throughout the impeachment process.

“In Senator Graham’s own words — he is not even going to pretend to follow his constitutionally required oath of impartiality,” ADLF President Brad Woodhouse wrote in the letter. “This statement not only indicates Senator Graham’s clear intention to violate a sworn oath, but further calls into question the integrity of any impeachment trial that is held in the U.S. Senate.”

A spokesperson for Graham’s office declined to comment, and a spokesperson for the Senate Ethics Committee was not immediately available for comment.

“Senator Graham is clearly incapable of following Senate rules or complying with his ethical duties as a member of the U.S. Senate,” Woodhouse said in a statement to The Hill. “We are therefore demanding a thorough investigation into his misconduct by the Senate Ethics Committee.”

Democrats have criticized Graham for his comments, accusing him of violating the oath senators will take ahead of the impeachment trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week Key Trump adviser predicts USMCA will pass Senate as early as Friday GOP rep: Democrats changing their mind on impeachment trial rules MORE (R-Ky.) has also been criticized for his remarks that he will work in “total coordination” with the White House throughout the process.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week Congress to clash over Trump’s war powers Pelosi’s impeachment tactics are pursuit of power for its own sake MORE (R-Alaska) joined Democrats in condemning McConnell’s comments, telling local Alaska NBC-affiliate KTUU last month she was “disturbed” by his remarks.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week GOP rep: Pelosi is leaving a ‘sad’ legacy GOP rep: Democrats changing their mind on impeachment trial rules MORE (D-Calif.) has not sent the two House-passed articles of impeachment to the Senate over concerns about the parameters and fairness of an impeachment trial in the GOP-controlled upper chamber.

McConnell has signaled he is not willing to meet Democrats’ demands that top White House officials testify as part of the impeachment trial. Former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week Nancy Pelosi’s great impeachment charade McConnell digs in on impeachment: ‘Non-starter’ for Pelosi to influence trial MORE threw a curveball into the impeachment process Monday when he announced that he would be willing to testify in the Senate trial if subpoenaed.