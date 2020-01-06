Actress Margot Robbie explained in a recent interview how she learned to put aside her differences and empathize with young, conservative women by logging onto Twitter and reading points of view that differ from her own.

The Bombshell star told E! News at the Golden Globes on Sunday that she wanted to “hear what young, conservative, millennial girls were thinking” as research for her role as a Fox News staffer.

Robbie, who hails from Australia, plays a fictional character named Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell, which dramatizes the downfall of Fox News founder Roger Ailes following a raft of sexual misconduct allegations that were made against the top-rated cable news network.

The actress told E! News host Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet Sunday that she doesn’t share her character’s political opinions. “Kayla and my political point of views are different,” she said.

But Robbie explained that Twitter turned out to be an invaluable aid to help her get into character.

“I found Twitter to be a useful tool to hear what young, conservative millennial girls were thinking and saying,” she said. “I just needed to to come around to how they see the world. It takes a minute, you do your research, and then it clicks, and then they suddenly feel like a real person.”

Bombshell, which also stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and John Lithgow as Ailes, was up for two Golden Globes on Sunday but went home empty handed.

The Lionsgate release has also been nominated for an impressive four Screen Actors Guild awards, which will be handed out Jan. 19 in a TNT telecast.

