I avoided watching the Golden Globe award show last night because I hate political diatribes by Hollywood morons, but I am sorry I missed the opening monologue by Ricky Gervais. Speaking ironically, he belittled his monologue as “just jokes.” Gervais inflicted some serious pain — the faces of the audience looked like those in the audience of Springtime for Hitler in Mel Brooks’s The Producers.

The pain Gervais inflicted came in a few truth bombs. My favorite: “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

Twitchy has posted the monologue embedded in a tweet (7 minutes) here, along with reactions and other highlights.