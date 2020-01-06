US cities and tourist hotspots are on high alert after Iran threatened revenge for the US strike that killed General Qasem Soleimani.

Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, is working with law enforcement across the country and is “ready to respond” to any threats.

Iran has vowed to hit 35 targets in the US as it unfurled its red flag of war.

Trump properties are now under serious threat as an Iranian official posted a chilling hint on twitter listing all of his properties.

Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia has already started barring anyone over 16 who does not show a government-issued photo ID, including funeral attendees.

A US Park Police spokesman told The Associated Press that the agency will have increased visibility and vigilance at different icons and landmarks in three major US areas thought to be LA, New York and Washington.

The move has been called ‘pointless theatre’ by critics.

CYBER ATTACK HITS US GOVERNMENT

It comes as a group of hackers, claiming to be from Iran, hijacked a US government website and posted a pro-Iranian message on it.

Visitors to the Federal Depository Library Program’s website on Saturday were met with a picture of a bloodied Donald Trump.

A spokesman for cyber-security agency Homeland Security said that it was “monitoring” the situation.

Visitors to the Federal Depository Library Program’s website on Saturday were met with a picture of a bloodied Donald Trump

US CITIES IN LOCKDOWN

Meanwhile major US cities have bolstered security and surveillance as tensions continue to escalate.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was deploying the National Guard to New York airports, though there was no credible threat against the city.

In Boston, people were asked to remain vigilant while extra police were seen on public transport and popular attractions across the city.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted it was also monitoring the situation closely and would respond as necessary.

The nation’s capital, Washington DC, is also on alert.

Elsewhere, an Iranian official tweeted a list of Donald Trump’s properties in a chilling hint of revenge attacks on US president.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he was consulting with city officials about steps the the police department will take to protect key locations “from any attempt by Iran or its terrorist allies to retaliate against America”.

The city will be “vigilant against this threat for a long time to come”, De Blasio tweeted

The New York police commissioner, Dermot Shea, added: “NYPD continues to closely monitor the events in Iran & across the region for any further developments. While there are no specific / credible threats to #NYC, we’ve deployed additional resources to key locations. As always, if you see something, say something.”

REVENGE WARNINGS

It comes as a top Iranian general warned Iran will target the US military.

Major General Hossein Dehghan, who advises Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Iran’s response would “for sure will be military and against military sites.”

He told CNN: “It might be argued that there could be proxy operations. We can say America, Mr Trump, has taken action directly against us – so we take direct action against America.”

The US has around 800 military bases and installations around the world, with about 70,000 US troops deployed in the Middle East, according to US Central Command.

NO AMERICAN WILL BE SAFE

Mr Trump has said the US is ready to strike 52 targets if Iran seeks revenge.

Responding to that, Gen Dehghan said: “If he says 52, we say 300 — and they are accessible to us. No American military staff, no American political centre, no American military base, no American vessel will be safe.”

“He doesn’t know international law. He doesn’t recognise UN resolutions either. Basically, he is a veritable gangster and a gambler.”

The new head of Iran’s Quds force has vowed to expel the US from the Middle East.

Furious Iranians mourned Gen Soleimani, who was the second-most powerful man in Iran, yesterday.

Tehran said the numbers were the biggest since the death of Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989.

Gen Soleimani spearheaded Iranian military operations in the Middle East as head of the country’s elite Quds Force.

Mr Trump warned he would use US firepower to strike back against Iran “very fast and very hard”.

He tweeted: “The US just spent two trillion dollars on military equipment. We are the biggest and by far the best in the world.

“If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way… and without hesitation!”

He said the US would respond in the event of retaliation for Gen Soleimani’s death, “perhaps in a disproportionate manner”.

Domestic critics, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have pointed out that threats against cultural sites constitute war crimes.

He repeated a threat to target Iranian cultural sites, saying the US would “strike very fast and very hard” if Tehran attacked Americans or US assets.

President Trump also threatened severe sanctions against Iraq if US troops left.

17

