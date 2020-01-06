Republican voters are saying two of President Donald Trump’s adult children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., are among their top picks for the party’s presidential nominee in 2024, according to a new Axios/Survey Monkey poll.

According to the poll, released Saturday, the top picks were:

Vice President Mike Pence 40%.

Donald Trump Jr. 29%.

Former U.S. Amb. Nikki Haley 26%.

Ivanka Trump 16%.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primary and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who recently ruled out running for the Senate to represent Kansas, rounded out the poll.

According to Axios, a poll this far out serves as a way to measure name recognition, but still, the findings show the strength of the Trump name with the Republican Party.

However, Trump Jr. said in November he is mainly interested at this time in winning the 2020 race for his father, telling CBS: “We’ll worry about everything else later.”

He added, though, he does not “ever rule anything out.”

“Right now, I like the campaigning part,” Trump Jr. said. “I actually enjoy some of that fight. I like getting out there and being with real people and seeing the difference that my father and his policies are making in their lives. I don’t know right now at this stage of my life that I would like the day job component of it.”