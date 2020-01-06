Top-tier 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has long been an adamant foe of Second Amendment rights, has now come out with his latest anti-gun doozy.

In the aftermath of the recent church shooting outside Fort Worth, Texas, which saw an armed churchgoer hero take down the culprit a mere six seconds after he initially opened fire, Bloomberg has seen fit to opine that we as a society “can’t let the average American have guns” in a “crowded place” such as a house of worship.

“It may be true — I wasn’t there; I don’t know the facts — that somebody in the congregation had their own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people, but it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot,” Bloomberg recently said, as reported by Conservative Review. “You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.”

That is a curious response, to say the least, to the revelation that the Texas church shooting hero was able to quickly neutralize the madman shooter. The Daily Wire reported on the dramatic video footage from West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas that flooded national media after the horrific tragedy.

The footage shows a man dressed in black in the back corner of the auditorium talking to another man, who has been blurred out in the video. The alleged attacker then pulls out what appears to be a short shotgun and opens fire on the man with whom he was interacting. The alleged attacker fires one shot at the man he was talking to before being immediately shot by a good guy with a gun. The alleged attacker fires off one more shot toward the front of the church before he falls to the ground. Within a matter of only a few seconds, at least four armed people in the congregation draw their firearms and immediately provide backup assistance to the individual who engaged the alleged attacker.

Bloomberg, who is himself Jewish and has long been involved in Jewish/Israel-related philanthropy, also seems uniquely out of touch amidst an alarmed American Jewish community that seems increasingly interested in arming itself en masse.

Here is how The Daily Wire has summarized Bloomberg’s stances on Second Amendment-related issues:

Bloomberg’s anti-gun advocacy is perhaps the single most defining issue of his recent private citizen activism — and perhaps the single most defining issue of his 2020 presidential bid. He is very closely affiliated with and has helped fund Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, which are both groups deeply hostile to Second Amendment rights. He also co-founded Mayors Against Illegal Guns while he was mayor of New York City. Bloomberg supports “universal” background checks, which often serve as a rhetorical euphemism for the government serving as an intermediary in all private firearms transfers. Bloomberg believes that every gun owner should need a permit before making a gun purchase. He supports a ban on the undefinable sub-class of firearms referred to as so-called “assault weapons” — a line of thought that, if taken to its logical conclusion, could lead to the banning of all semi-automatic firearms in America.