Former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week Nancy Pelosi’s great impeachment charade McConnell digs in on impeachment: ‘Non-starter’ for Pelosi to influence trial MORE said Monday that he would testify in a Senate impeachment trial of President Trump Donald John TrumpGolden Globes host Ricky Gervais to celebs: Don’t get political Trump says he’ll sanction Iraq if US troops forced to leave Trump doubles down on threat to Iran cultural sites MORE if subpoenaed.

“The House has concluded its Constitutional responsibility by adopting Articles of Impeachment related to the Ukraine matter. It now falls to the Senate to fulfill its Constitutional obligation to try impeachments, and it does not appear possible that a final judicial resolution of the still-unanswered Constitutional questions can be obtained before the Senate acts,” Bolton, who was ousted by Trump in September, said in a statement.

“I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study. I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify,” Bolton said.

Bolton had previously said that he needed a judge to resolve whether a senior adviser to Trump could be compelled to testify, and as a result did not appear before the House as requested in connection with the impeachment inquiry.

His former deputy, Charles Kupperman, had filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to decide whether he should obey a congressional subpoena for his testimony but the case was declared moot last month. Bolton was never subpoenaed after his lawyers made clear he would not appear without one.

Bolton said that, now, because there will not be a judicial resolution to a case on the legal question brought by his former deputy before the Senate trial concludes, he is prepared to testify before the Senate if subpoenaed.

The GOP-controlled Senate is unlikely to call Bolton to testify, however.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week Key Trump adviser predicts USMCA will pass Senate as early as Friday GOP rep: Democrats changing their mind on impeachment trial rules MORE (R-Ky.) has signaled he is not willing to meet Democrats’ demands that Bolton and other top White House officials testify in connection with the inquiry.

