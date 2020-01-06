The United States Army has informed Iraq this week that it is preparing to “move out” of the country, according to an official letter.

The AFP news agency reported: “BREAKING US army tells Iraq it is preparing to ‘move out’: official letter.”

#BREAKING US army tells Iraq it is preparing to “move out”: official letter pic.twitter.com/cCB6aDMybw — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 6, 2020

The move comes after President Donald Trump last week ordered the U.S. military to take out Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, which is a designated terrorist organization.

Soleimani was killed when an American military drone fired a missile at a convoy that he was traveling in, along with Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, who headed the Iranian-linked Popular Mobilization Forces, as the convoy left Baghdad International Airport.

In a non-binding vote, the Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to expel all foreign forces out of the country.

