PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tom Brady in the black and gold? According to the sports betting website SportsBetting.ag the Pittsburgh Steelers could land the longtime New England Patriots quarterback.

The Steelers aren’t the leading choice for six-time Super Bowl champion Brady though.

AFC North division rival Cleveland Browns are the odds-on favorites to land Brady, at 5-to-1 odds. The Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also among the favorites where Brady might suit up next season.

The Steelers, Cardinals, Bengals, Jags, Rams and Eagles were all given 25-to-1 odds.