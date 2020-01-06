Candace Owens sent out a notice on Monday that she won a victory against socialist leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Back in July 2019 AOC discovered she was unable to defend her crackpot positions from assault by Candace Owens.

So, like a true socialist, Ocasio-Cortez decided to block the incoming assault from Candace Owens. AOC blocked her on Twitter.

Candace lawyered up — AND SHE WON!

Congratulations Candace Owens!

Dear all,

In July of 2019, a New York Federal appeals court upheld a lower court decision from 2018, which disallowed President Trump to block his critics and naysayers from his personal twitter account. This decision set a first-time precedent stipulating that “the First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise‐open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees,” wrote Judge Parker, who was nominated to the appeals court by President George W. Bush.

So, you can imagine my surprise when I learned that during that same month, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez blocked me from her twitter account!

Too often it seems that the law is only applicable to one side of the political aisle. As a matter of ensuring equality, this week, I hired New York lawyer Jacob Weinstein to send Ms. Ocasio-Cortez a demand letter, highlighting our intention to litigate the matter, should she not unblock my account by end of day, January 6th 2019.

I am pleased to announce that as of writing, her lawyer has indicated that his client would concede to our demand (letter below).

This outcome is important for a few reasons:

AOC blocked me because I am without question, her toughest critic. While she uses her social media presence to pollute the youth with fraudulent promises of a socialist utopia, I have used my online presence to directly refute such patently false indications. This outcome then assures us that there will continue to be a loud answer to the far-left’s predatory misinformation campaign aimed at our youth.

It is due to your continued support of me and my various projects that we are able to set aside funding to pursue these seemingly small legal battles, that can have major outcomes in the long run. We must never allow people that wish to bring socialism to America, create pockets within society (whether online or otherwise) where their ideas can go unchecked.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is 2020. This year, everything counts. Every battle, every word, every event, and every dollar will go toward or against the future of this country. My ask of every single one of you is to make this year count. In whatever capacity you can— FIGHT.

If you would like to make a contribution to our efforts. Please consider making a donation HERE.

Onward & Upward, Patriots!