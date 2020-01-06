CNBC made what the network says was an honest mistake on Monday when they posted photos of completely different people in place of Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii).

But supporters of Yang and Gabbard were unconvinced by the network’s quick apology over the incident, given that both outsider candidates have been snubbed numerous times by mainstream media outlets.

What are the details?

The blunders occurred during CNBC’s “Squawk Box” program, when a graphic showing fundraising numbers for all current presidential candidates showed entirely different people above Yang and Gabbard’s names.

CNBC mistakenly showed an image of Redpoint Ventures founding partner Geoff Yang instead of candidate Andrew Yang, and showed a picture of former 2020 contender Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) in place of Gabbard.

The Yang Gang was furious — and they’ve been keeping tabs. The hashtag #YangMediaBlackout began trending on Twitter after Yang supporter Scott Sanders tweeted screenshots documenting the errors, adding to the

running tally he keeps of the times the media has snubbed Yang (often by leaving him off of graphics entirely in favor of lower-performing candidates).

Yang took the incident in stride, reacting on Twitter with a laughing emoji while the Gabbard campaign took notice by retweeting but did not issue a comment. In the past, both candidates have lambasted media outlets over being mistreated.

Fox News noted that Yang boycotted MSNBC for a time after the network repeatedly left the candidate off its on-air graphics, but he has recently returned as a guest.

Gabbard, for her part, skewered The New York Times and CNN for their treatment of her while on their own turf during a Democratic debate hosted by the two outlets, saying, “Just two days ago The New York Times put out an article saying that I’m a Russian asset and an Assad apologist, and all these different smears. This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that I’m an asset of Russia. Completely despicable.”