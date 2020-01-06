CNBC displayed the wrong photos Monday of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Andrew YangAndrew Yang30 days from Iowa: It’s anybody’s ballgame Steyer hits donor threshold for January debate, but still has to meet polling requirement Yang to launch write-in campaign for Ohio primary MORE and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard blasts Iran strike: ‘Trump’s actions are an act of war’ Gabbard raises .4 million in fourth fundraising quarter Poll: Majority of women say male candidates have advantage running for public office MORE (D-Hawaii) on its “Squawk Box” program.

The error came as the show was discussing fourth quarter fundraising numbers.

Redpoint Ventures founding partner Geoff Yang was shown in place of Andrew Yang, while Gabbard’s photo was that of former 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandBooker is first man invited to speak at women’s co-working space The Wing Poll: Majority of women say male candidates have advantage running for public office Comedian who predicted Trump’s rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders MORE (D-N.Y.), which quickly got the attention of Yang supporters on social media.

This actually just happened. This is not fake. Click the link to confirm for yourself. CNBC screwed up the photos for both @AndrewYang and @TulsiGabbard in their reporting of Q4 fundraising totals. Source: https://t.co/a5zUItpS0H#YangMediaBlackout #YangGang #TulsiGabbard pic.twitter.com/b91mvSmvCH — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) January 6, 2020

Ben Mitchell of CBS News also pointed out the mistake in a tweet “liked” by Gabbard.

Yang has repeatedly criticized the media for its coverage of his campaign. In November, he boycotted MSNBC because of what he argued was a blackout against his campaign. The 44-year-old tech entrepreneur lifted the boycott in December and appeared on the network last month.

Gabbard has also been critical of media coverage of her campaign.

At the Oct. 15 Democratic debate, she lashed out at The New York Times and CNN.

“Just two days ago, The New York Times put out an article saying that I’m a Russian asset and an Assad apologist and all these different smears. This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that I’m an asset of Russia. Completely despicable,” Gabbard said on Oct. 15.

Gabbard visited Syria and met with President Bashar Assad in 2017, a meeting that caught other Democrats by surprise and has attracted criticism given Assad’s chemical attacks on civilians during the Syrian war.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhy the Wisconsin special election could decide the 2020 presidential election The Memo: Iran crisis reverberates for Trump, Democrats 30 days from Iowa: It’s anybody’s ballgame MORE, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, has described Gabbard as a favorite of the Russians. Gabbard and her supporters have ripped Clinton over the remarks, with Gabbard calling the former secretary of State a “warmonger.”