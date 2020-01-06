(CBS NEWS) — After a U.S. airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Quds military force, in Baghdad on Thursday, Iran vowed “crushing revenge” against all responsible. Now, with #NoWarinIran, #TrumpsWar and #WorldWarIII trending on Twitter, users are looking into the draft — particularly college students about how the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) could play into their potential future military service.

Hundreds of Twitter users posted messages and memes insinuating that the draft, or selective service, will be put into place within the next few months. They also suggested that college-age students would be prioritized for service.

Concerns over an active draft and FAFSA’s role in the service even shut down the Selective Service System’s website because of the sudden surge in traffic.

