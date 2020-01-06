On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said that former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s testimony in the Senate’s impeachment trial could be beneficial to President Trump.

Cornyn said, “I think it’s entirely likely that his testimony would be helpful to the president. Because it would identify, basically, a foreign policy dispute, which is reserved to the president under the Constitution…his sole authority, as a basis for impeachment, for this, now the third time in American history.”

Cornyn didn’t state whether or not he would support subpoenaing Bolton, stating, “I would want to know what he has to offer that would help illuminate the issues, the two articles of impeachment that have been issued by the House of Representatives.”

