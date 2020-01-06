The Democrat controlled House Foreign Affairs Committee taunted President Trump on Sunday with a tweet mocking his statement on Twitter that his tweets on Iran served as notice to Congress. The tweet is currently pinned to the top of the committee’s Twitter page.

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) is chairman has said he will oppose Trump and work to stop a war with Iran.

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!”

Two hours later the Democrats responded, mimicking and mocking Trump, “This Media Post will serve as a reminder that war powers reside in the Congress under the United States Constitution. And that you should read the War Powers Act. And that you’re not a dictator.”

Engel posted Saturday night his determination to prevent Trump from taking further action against Iran.

“The American people don’t want war with Iran, and neither do I. We need to send a clear message to the White House: don’t plunge this country into an ill-conceived war against Iran. As chair of @HouseForeign, I’ll do everything I can to prevent one. #NoWarWithIran”

In 2018, Engel flashed the peace sign in solidarity with Iranians protesting the Iran government.

Bi-Partisan Congressional Support For #2018IranFreedomConvention

“…Please know that you have friends and supporters in the US Con- gress, willing to work toward peace and stability in Iran…”

Congressman Eliot Engel (D-NY) #FreeIran #IranProtests #IranUprising pic.twitter.com/rb0lEOBh0U — OIAC (@OrgIAC) May 5, 2018

The group Engel supported two years ago is cheering the death of their nemesis Soleimani.

The Iranian-American Community of Wisconsin (IAC-WI) expressed happiness about the death of an Iran’s top military leader. Soltani, Vice President of the IAC-WI says he was up all night following the news. https://t.co/9CabR6kwSUhttps://t.co/bupYDjVfS4 @VOAIran @USAdarFarsi pic.twitter.com/KIj429PE6b — OIAC (@OrgIAC) January 5, 2020

