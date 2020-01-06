(FOX NEWS) — House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer welcomed fellow lawmakers back to Washington after their holiday recess with a memo setting the stage for a “busy 2020” agenda but seems to have forgotten something: impeachment.

“I hope you are ready for a busy 2020,” Hoyer, D-Md., wrote in a memo to colleagues on Jan. 3. Hoyer went on to describe legislation the House will consider as they return Tuesday including a chemical regulation measure, four bills focused on the expansion of 5G telecommunications systems, and a congressional review resolution to disapprove the Department of Education’s Borrower Defense to Repayment Rule.

“As we begin the second session of the 116th Congress next week, House Democrats remain committed to passing legislation and holding committee hearings that advance our ‘For the People’ agenda: Lowering health care costs and prescription drug prices, increasing pay through economic growth by rebuilding America, and cleaning up corruption to make Washington work,” Hoyer wrote.