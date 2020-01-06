The Department of Homeland Security issued a terrorism bulletin over the weekend after a U.S. missile strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Titled a “National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin,” the notice was posted Saturday in the wake of Friday’s drone strike. Saying there is no information that indicates a specific threat, the bulletin cited previous Iranian threats and the Soleimani killing in saying that Americans should remain extra vigilant.

“Iran and its partners, such as Hezbollah, have demonstrated the intent and capability to conduct operations in the United States,” the bulletin reads. “Previous homeland-based plots have included, among other things, scouting and planning against infrastructure targets and cyber enabled attacks against a range of U.S.-based targets.

“Iran maintains a robust cyber program and can execute cyber attacks against the United States. Iran is capable, at a minimum, of carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects against critical infrastructure in the United States.”

DHS added that a retaliatory strike against the U.S. “may come with little or no warning. The Department of Homeland Security is working closely with our federal, state, local, and private sector partners to detect and defend against threats to the Homeland, and will enhance security measures as necessary.”

A DHS bulletin in the lowest level of three advisories issued by the department. An elevated alert warns of a credible threat, while an imminent alert is put out for a “credible, specific and impending terrorism threat.”