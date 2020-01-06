(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Monday, recovering losses from earlier in the session as oil dipped despite rising geopolitical worries following last week’s U.S. killing of Iran’s top general.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 68 points, or 0.2% after falling 216 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 closed 0.2% higher while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6%.

Big tech stocks led the gains. Facebook and Amazon both rose more than 1%, and Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet advanced 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively.

