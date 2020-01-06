FINLAND is introducing a FOUR-DAY working week and SIX-HOUR days under a massive reform by the world’s youngest prime minister, Sanna Marin.

The 34-year-old’s reform will let workers spend more time with family and enjoy their lives, culture and hobbies.

Finland’s PM Sanna Marin wants citizens to spend more time enjoying lifeCredit: Reuters

It follows a 2015 trial in Sweden that found working only six hours a day increased productivity. Results showed employees were happier, wealthier and more productive.

In November, Microsoft Japan introduced a three-day weekend for employees and productivity went up by almost 40 per cent.

Prime Minister Marin said: “People deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture.

“This could be the next step for us in working life.”

The mum-of-one leads a centre-left coalition with four other parties which are all headed by women, three of which are under 35.

The current working week in Finland is eight hours per day, five days per week.

The proposal was immediately welcomed with enthusiasm by the Minister of Education, Li Andersson.

She said: “It is important to allow Finnish citizens to work less.

“It is not a question of governing with a feminine style but offering help and keeping promises to voters.”

PM Sanna Marin at the Europa building in Brussels last DecemberCredit: AFP or licensors

Finland’s young PM, Sanna Marin, promises stability and says will continue to embrace social media

