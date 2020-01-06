Former Rep. Michael FitzpatrickMichael (Mike) G. FitzpatrickPelosi: Mexico should not worry about Trump House lawmakers ask for answers on cooked ISIS intel allegations The Republicans who nearly derailed the THUD bill MORE (R-Pa.) has died at 56.

His death was confirmed to the Bucks County Courier Times by the head of the Bucks County GOP Pat Poprik.

Fitzpatrick was first elected Congress in 2004, serving one term. He went on to be elected again in 2010 and served three terms.

He did not seek reelection in the 2018 midterms due to self-imposed term limits.

He was succeeded by his brother Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickRepublicans came to the table on climate this year The rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 House votes to temporarily repeal Trump SALT deduction cap MORE (R) who won the seat in 2018.

A spokesperson for Brian Fitzpatrick was not immediately available for comment on Monday morning.

Michael Fitzpatrick was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2008, according to the Courier Times.