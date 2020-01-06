In 1978 and 1979, Hillary Rodham Clinton conducted a series of trades in cattle futures. She turned her $1,000 investment into nearly $100,000 (equivalent to $352,269 in 2019) in just 10 months.

Like mother, like daughter.

Chelsea Clinton has hauled in $9 million in compensation since 2011 as a board member of an internet investment company, according to Barron’s, the financial publication.

Clinton, the only child of former President Bill Clinton and the former Secretary, has served on IAC/InterActiveCorp, a media and internet investment company owns a stake in 150 major brands, such as Vimeo, Tinder, Angie’s List and Home Advisor.

She gets an annual $50,000 retainer and $250,000 worth of restricted IAC stock units, Barron’s reports.

“She reported owning $8.95 million worth of IAC stock to the Securities and Exchange Commission at the end of December,” The Hill reported.

Barron’s notes that IAC’s stock has risen 89 percent, 50 percent and 36 percent in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively, a far steeper rise than the broader stock market. Clinton’s public profile has proved a valuable commodity. She earned an annual salary of $600,000 working as a special correspondent for NBC News in 2013 and part of 2014. Clinton was named to the board of Expedia Group in March of 2017, a position that typically earned $250,000 in 2015, according to a report at the time by The Guardian. Both IAC and Expedia are controlled by Barry Diller, the business and television mogul, who is a friend of Hillary Clinton.

Last May, the Daily Mail decided to take a look at the former first daughter’s income, and what they found was fascinating.

Chelsea Clinton, 39, took home just over $600,000 last year for her work as director on the boards of IAC and Expedia, according to records obtained by DailyMail.com. The IAC board met just six times in 2018, while some members of the Expedia board were only obligated to attend two meetings last year. Those two companies are both headed up by the family’s good friend Barry Diller, the billionaire businessman and longtime partner of designer Diane von Furstenberg, who is often spotted attending Broadway shows with Chelsea and her parents.

Chelsea has been getting free money for years, just like her mother did. Chelsea Clinton once made $600,000 a year to produce a few “feel-good pieces” for NBC News — where she was a “special correspondent.” She has amassed a huge fortune and now lives in a $10 million “luxury fortress” in Manhattan. The pad is New York’s longest apartment – stretching an entire block from 26th Street to 27th Street off Madison Avenue.

Described as ‘a luxury fortress‘ with one full-time doorman to the horizontal building’s four units, it takes almost 30 seconds to walk the 250-foot hallway, according to New York Daily News.

The post FREE MONEY: Chelsea Clinton Hauls In $9 Million From Corporate Board Position appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.