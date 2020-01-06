On Monday, Iranian general Esmail Ghani, who was chosen to replace General Qassem Soleimani by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday, appeared on Iranian TV to threaten the United States.

“God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly actions will be taken,” said Ghani, according to the Associated Press.

On “Meet The Press” Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo detailed the massive number of deaths orchestrated by Ghani’s predecessor, who, Pompeo stressed, was a “designated terrorist.”

“We’ve all known about Qassem Soleimani for a long time. He’s been a terrorist. He’s a designated terrorist,” said Pompeo. “He’s someone who’s inflicted many deaths on Americans, over 600 in Iraq and countless other places … He was even connected to what happened in Beirut so many years ago.”

Pompeo continued in defense of Trump’s decision to finally end the notorious general’s “reign of terror”: “This was different in the sense of we’d seen recent deaths, recent killings. On December 27th a strike, an operation conducted by Kataeb Hezbollah, directed and orchestrated by Soleimani himself – killed an American. We could see that he was continuing down this path; that there were in fact plots that he was working on that were aimed directly at significant harm to American interests throughout the region, not just in Iraq. President Trump made the decision this was the time to stop this reign of terror.”

As The Daily Wire reported on Friday, Ghani has boasted of his country’s supposed advantage over the United States, declaring that U.S. troops have “suffered more losses from us than we have suffered losses from them,” as Fox News reported.

Reuters noted, “Ghaani was quoted by Iranian media as saying in 2017 that U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘threats against Iran will damage America … We have buried many … like Trump and know how to fight against America.’

According to the Tasnim News Agency, in October 2017 Ghani “slammed recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials against the Islamic Republic and said, ‘Any nonsense they say will be to their detriment.’” He also allegedly stated, “Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution we have never intended to wage a war against any country, but the global arrogance (the US) and its stooges have always sought for a battle. We do not welcome wars but if anyone invades our country, he will learn a lesson that would no longer even think of aggression (against Iran).”

The Middle East Institute reported in July 2017 that Ghani stated, “America has suffered more losses from us than we have suffered losses from them.”

Ghani had been Soleimani’s deputy commander since 1997; in 2012, the Obama Treasury Department named him a terrorist entity, writing on March 27, 2012:

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced the designation of the Iranian cargo airline, Yas Air; Behineh Trading; three Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) officials; and one Nigerian shipping agent – all pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224 for acting for or on behalf of, or providing support to, the IRGC-QF, a designated terrorist entity … Esmail Ghani serves as the Deputy Commander of the IRGC-QF. Ghani’s authority covers IRGC-QF financial disbursements to IRGC-QF elements, including elements in Africa, as well as to various terrorist groups, including Hizballah. As Deputy Commander, Ghani had financial oversight of the IRGC-QF weapons shipment that was intended for The Gambia.