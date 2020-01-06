Comedian George Lopez made (what appears to be) a joke about assassinating President Donald Trump in response to reports that Iran has placed a bounty on Trump’s head, according to the Daily Caller.

Lopez made the comment in an Instagram post on a page called Chicano Worldstar. The post is a video clip with the caption “Iran ‘offers $80 million bounty for Donald Trump’s head’ after death of general.”

On the post, Lopez commented “We’ll do it for half.”

Lopez’s comment caused outrage among conservatives, some of whom posted it on Twitter and tagged the Secret Service and others who wondered how such a comment would be received differently in mainstream media if it was directed at former President Barack Obama.

“Sick: George Lopez just publicly said he would kill the President of the United States for 40 million dollars,” wrote Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Twitter. “Why are Hollywood leftists obsessed with killing the president? Hey, @SecretService—this might be worth looking into.”

Kathy Griffin, another celebrity who has faced criticism for implying violence against President Trump, expressed her approval for Lopez’s joke.

“Calm down Trump cult!” Griffin wrote. “[Lopez] is a professional comedian and…OH F*** OFF. THIS JOKE IS HILARIOUS & you all know it.”

Griffin has said she has been blacklisted from Hollywood after she was seen in a photo holding a decapitated mannequin Trump head, and that she is “confronted on the street almost on a daily basis.”

Lopez has been vocally anti-Trump for a long time, and has expressed his opposition before both on social media and in public, such as the time when he pretended to be urinating on Trump’s Hollywood star in 2018.

There is no evidence at this point that the alleged $80 million bounty was endorsed by the Iranian government.