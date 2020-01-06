In response to the mounting backlash on social media after he offered to kill President Trump in honor of Iran’s alleged bounty on his head, comedian George Lopez has now clarified that he was just joking.

On Sunday, Lopez responded to an Instagram post announcing that Iran had placed an $80 million bounty on Trump’s head following the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“Iranian authorities have put a bounty on American President Donald Trump’s head during the televised funeral of General #QasemSoleimani after he was assassinated last week. What are your thoughts?” the post said. George Lopez later said, “We’ll do it for half.”

According to Fox News, when reached for comment, a representative for Lopez said the irreverent remark was simply “a joke” and should not be taken literally. Immediately after the comment went viral, George Lopez’s name began trending on social media as well as the phrase “arrest George Lopez,” with many Twitter users calling for the Secret Service to investigate him.

“Although many were upset, others were quick to defend the star’s comment and noted that it’s very similar to a past remark made by singer Ted Nugent in 2012, which was investigated by the Secret Service,” reports Fox News. “The singer publicly told President Barack Obama to ‘suck on my machine gun,’ prompting outrage from the left. The authorities investigated Nugent over the comment but eventually deemed the issue resolved with no further action being taken.”

Below are just a few of the reactions to Lopez’s comment:

Did u just offer a Bounty for the killing of our President? I hope u are investigated. Terrorist act.

You should go to prison for that comment.

Do u realize the magnitude of your statement? That is a threat to the POTUS. I don’t give a F if you are a comedian or not. You have to be held accountable for what you are saying on a social platform! I really hope u are arrested.

On Twitter, several prominent conservatives expressed outrage for Lopez’s comment, noting his history of expressing antipathy for President Trump and his supporters.

“This is your daily reminder that if someone said they would comply with a terrorist regime’s bounty on Obama’s head they would be in custody right now. But when George Lopez offers to assassinate President Trump for 40 million dollars—media silence & zero accountability,” tweeted TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. “Did you know: George Lopez was charged with Battery after fighting a Trump supporter in New Mexico Now he’s threatening to assassinate the president on Instagram This sounds like a credible threat to me based on his previous actions Will he be held accountable?”

“It’s time for Secret Service to pay George Lopez a visit!” tweeted Diamond & Silk.

“John Wilkes Booth was a famous actor too. it is time to start paying attention to threats from people like George Lopez,” tweeted Carmine Sabia.

As noted by Fox News, Lopez previously “used a water bottle to simulate urinating on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, noted that the president’s kids could be considered “anchor babies,” mocked Trump’s reported $50,000 golf simulator and was charged after he got into a slight physical altercation with a Trump supporter at a Hooters.”