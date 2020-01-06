On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich argued Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) strategy to delay sending the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate was backfiring.

Gingrich said, “Every day the Democrats remain more political, and of course, they have now added to that looking like they are pro-Iranian they encourage more people to run for office they encourage more people to donate. You look at the amount of money Nancy Pelosi has raised for Donald Trump He ought to send her a beautiful ‘thank you’ note saying that no one has done more to finance my campaign than you have Nancy, please spend the next months convincing people your party is brain-dead.”

He continued, “The idea that Pelosi thinks that she can somehow bluff Mitch McConnell I mean verges on requiring a psychologist.”

He added, “She has no leverage on him. None. And it makes her look weak and foolish.”

