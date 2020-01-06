Rudy Giuliani on Monday slammed Michael Moore’s public offer to “fix” the growing gap between Iran and the United States.

“Iran is the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world,” Giuliani tweeted in response to Moore’s post stating he sent a personal appeal to Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei not to resort to violence to the drone strike that killed top Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“Soleimani was their most prolific murderer. And Moore wants to give them ‘aid and comfort.’ A decent person would be sensitive to the many victims, past and present, of the #RegimeOfTerror.”

Moore, a filmmaker and activist, promised he and millions of Americans would vote President Donald Trump out of office in November.

“I have just sent the Ayatollah of Iran a personal appeal asking him not to respond to our assassination of his top General with violence of any kind, but rather let me & millions of Americans fix this peacefully,” Moore tweeted.

“I am asking you to try what Martin Luther King and Gandhi said requires the most amount of courage which is to respond with non-violence,” he continued. “I am asking you to leave this up to me, give me all of 10 months, and I and millions of Americans will remove Trump from the White House.”