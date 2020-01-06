John McGuire

Republican Delegate John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL running for Congress in the 7th Congressional District in Virginia, proposed House Bill 373, also known as the “Jack Wilson Act” to repeal the ban on firearms in VA churches.

McGuire is a pro-Trump Republican fighting for 2nd Amendment rights in Virginia following the Texas church shooting that was stopped by a hero with a gun.

HB373 would remove Code Section 18.2-283 which prevents firearms from being carried in places of worship. In the Texas shooting, a member of the congregation carrying a concealed weapon returned fire on a mass shooter, stopping the shooting spree immediately after it began. Named after the hero who stopped the shooter, the Jack Wilson Act would allow bystanders and volunteer security to carry concealed weapons in places of worship, allowing attendees to defend themselves.

This act is the first piece of legislation to honor the hero that saved countless lives. “Jack Wilson is a hero for his actions on that fateful day,” stated John McGuire. “Code 18.2-283, which prevents firearms in churches and places of worship, leaves worshipers defenseless should a shooter target them. People have an inherent right to self-defense and the defense of others. We need to allow others that chance. If Texas had the same restrictions as Virginia, the seven parishioners who carried guns into that church, Jack Wilson included, would have been banned from doing so and countless more could have died. ”

John McGuire was born and raised in Henrico County. Following graduation, John’s call to service led him to the U.S. Navy. After ten years of service as a Navy SEAL, he settled back down in Virginia where he founded a small business, SEAL Team PT Inc., a fitness company. Now more than two decades later, that company helps train Division 1 athletes and corporations all over the world.



In 2017, John was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates as a representative for District 56, which covers Goochland, Louisa and parts of Henrico and Spotsylvania counties. John has fought for lower taxes and better services for our veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. A staunch defender of the Second Amendment, he has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association and received an “A” rating. He also has been endorsed by the VCDL and received a “100%” rating.

