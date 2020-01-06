Actress and alternative wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow said she is trying to “milk the shit” out of life in a trailer for a Netflix series about her controversial lifestyle brand Goop, which features exorcisms, psychic mediums, and orgasms.

A trailer for The Goop Lab gives viewers a preview of what they can expect to see in short series, which features Paltrow, Goop Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen, Goop editors, and experts including “alternative health practitioners.”

Loehnen says in the trailer that they aim to explore wellness ideas that “may seem out there or too scary.”

The trailer features Loehnen talking about her “exorcism” and highlights a range of other topics, such as “psych-edelics,” “cold therapy,” “psychic mediums,” and “orgasms.”

“We’re here one time, one life. How can we really milk the shit out of this?” the Ironman actress asks in the trailer.

[embedded content]

Paltrow’s lifestyle brand has come under fire for promoting questionable wellness products in the past, including coffee enemas, “inner beauty” powder, vaginal steaming sessions, vaginal eggs, and body vibes stickers, which it claimed could “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies.”

The company paid out a $145,000 settlement in 2018 over unscientific claims made about the vaginal eggs — claims which included their supposed ability to “balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent depression, prevent uterine prolapse and a combination of other illnesses,” according to SF Gate.

“While Goop believes there is an honest disagreement about these claims, the company wanted to settle this matter quickly and amicably,” Goop said in a statement following the lawsuit.

Goop also once cited Colleen McCann, a “certified shamanic energy medicine practitioner” who suggested that amethyst “rids negative energy within a room,” and “keeps ‘energy vampires’ out of your personal space.” The Q&A added that the crystal “helps us tap into our intuition and connect us to the higher planes of existence.”

The Goop Lab premieres on Netflix January 24.