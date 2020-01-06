Donald Trump Jr. posted photos of his AR-15 with a new magazine depicting Hillary Clinton behind bars.

Don Jr. posted the photos to his Instagram account on Sunday.

“Nice day at the range. Rare Breed Firearms and Spikes Tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag” Don Jr said in his caption.

Trump supporters began chanting “Lock Her Up!” at Trump rallies during the 2016 presidential election.

Hillary Clinton committed countless crimes throughout her career in politics.

As Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton used a private server in order to hide her Clinton Foundation pay-to-play scheme.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch discovered Hillary Clinton transmitted classified material over her private server yet she still has not been held accountable for violating the Espionage Act.

