A record-high 90% of Republicans approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing, according to a The Hill-HarrisX poll released Monday.

The survey, conducted between Jan. 3 and 4 among 980 registered voters, took place following a U.S. air strike in Baghdad, Iraq, that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.

Trump on Sunday reiterated his threat that Iranian cultural sites were fair game following a warning by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei that “a harsh retaliation is waiting.”

The president is also facing an impeachment trial in the Senate as lawmakers head back to the Capitol this week.

The House of Representatives in December voted in favor of two articles of impeachment against Trump – obstruction of justice and abuse of power – though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has yet to hand the documents over to the Senate for its trial.

The poll also found 40% of independents approved of Trump, compared to 16% of Democrats. Overall, the president’s approval rating dipped to 47% and his disapproval mark his 53%.