Adam Schiff

House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) called for Congressional hearings into Trump’s drone strike that killed top Iran commander and terrorist Qassem Soleimani.

The Democrat-led House has made it clear that they will meddle in every single foreign policy decision President Trump makes.

From Ukraine to Iran to North Korea, the legislative branch is now overreaching and claiming the President does not have the authority to call strikes against a hostile enemy.

“The president has put us on a path where we may be at war with Iran. That requires the Congress to fully engage,” Schiff told WaPo.

Schiff was one of the lawmakers briefed on the airstrike that killed top Iranian military officials.

Schiff echoed Speaker Pelosi and said there’s “absolutely no way” Trump should retaliate to a potential attack from Iran with “disproportionate” actions.

President Trump put Iran on notice over the weekend and stated that there are 52 targets that “will be hit very has and very hard” if Iran were to strike any American or American target.

Schiff also said the intelligence supporting the claim that Soleimani was planning an imminent attack was thin.

“I’m certainly not satisfied that the intelligence supports the conclusion that the killing of Soleimani was going to either prevent attacks on the United States or reduce the risk to American lives,” Schiff told the Post.

“I don’t think the intelligence was of the kind of character that would lead to a uniform recommendation that Soleimani should be killed,” Schiff added. “I think that was an impulsive judgment made by the president.”

It’s not up to Adam Schiff to make that decision; if he wants to call strikes in Iraq, then he should put his name on the ballot and run for president.

President Trump had the full authority to order the drone strike that killed Soleimani.

Obama’s DHS chief Jeh Johnson said on Sunday on “Meet the Press”: “If you believe everything that our government is saying about General Soleimani, he was a lawful military objective, and the president, under his constitutional authority as commander in chief, had ample domestic legal authority to take him out without an additional congressional authorization. Whether he was a terrorist or a general in a military force that was engaged in armed attacks against our people, he was a lawful military objective.”

The post HERE WE GO: Schiff Calls For Congressional Hearings Into Trump’s Drone Strike That Killed Soleimani appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.