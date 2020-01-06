During an awards acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, actress Michelle Williams credited her success to her ability to get an abortion earlier in her life.

Williams received the award for best actress in a miniseries or TV movie for her role in the FX show “Fosse/Verdon.”

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I’ve made, and I’m also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” Williams said. “I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making, not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I carved with my own hand.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose, to choose when to have my children, and with whom,” she continued.

Williams went on to thank “god, or whomever you pray to” that in America she can live by her faith and others can live by theirs. She encouraged women to vote in their own self-interest as men have been doing for years.

“…which is why the world looks so much like them” Williams said.

Williams said she decided to make an abortion-related political statement with her Golden Globes acceptance speech due to the positive feedback she received after using an Emmy acceptance speech to address the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

Williams is the mother of a 14-year-old girl, fathered by the late actor Heath Ledger. According to People, she is currently engaged and pregnant.