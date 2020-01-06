A British imam called on believers to strive to be more like terrorist leader Qassam Soleimani during a memorial for the dead Iranian terrorist.

The memorial event was held outside the Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale.

The Mirror reported:

A British Imam told Muslims to ‘aspire to be like Qassem Soleimani’ at a memorial in London for the top Iranian general. Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran’s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike on Friday at Baghdad airport. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran’s streets for the funeral and footage has shown a large crowd in London also mourning the death over the weekend. The footage, which according to the Daily Star was taken outside the Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale on January 3, shows an Imam labelling Soleimani a ‘martyr’ as supporters gather around with pictures of him.

Mourning for brave martyr Qasim Soleimani in front of England Islamic Center pic.twitter.com/kJdO8ecP0A — Imam Reza Shrine (@ImamRezaEN) January 5, 2020

Over the weekend the Islamic Center of England offered condolences on the “martyrdom” of terrorist Qassam Soleimani.

Islamized UK: Islamic Centre of England formally offers condolences on the “martyrdom” of the JIHAD terrorist Soleimani https://t.co/IDZkEGuqgO pic.twitter.com/KAiBDx6MaF — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) January 5, 2020

