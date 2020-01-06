On Friday morning the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The Iranian regime is threatening retaliation against the United States following the death of their terror leader.

Soleimani was behind at least 600 US soldier deaths in Iraq.

On Sunday Iranian-backed militias opened fire on civilians who refused to attend a ceremony for the dead terrorist Soleimani.

Via Heshmat Alavi.

Jan 5 – Nasiriyah, southern #Iraq#Iran-backed militias open fire on civilians refusing to attend a ceremony for the now dead IRGC Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani. All the while, @nytimes will describe him as a “popular general.”pic.twitter.com/cgBLnxzf6Z — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 6, 2020

