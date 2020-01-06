The images of Rodrigo Alves — the “human Ken doll” — have been known the world over for years.

Alves had over 70 surgeries to the tune of over $600,000 to enhance maleness, the Mirror UK reported, including fake six-pack abs, pectoral implants, and facial operations until the patient was unrecognizable.

But now Alves, 36, is coming out as a transgender woman, the outlet said.

“It feels ­amazing to finally tell the world I’m a girl,” Alves told the Mirror. “I’m known as Ken, but inside I’ve always felt like Barbie.”

What’s the background?

Alves — a biological male — dressed in Mom’s clothing as a child in Brazil and developed breasts due to higher-than-normal estrogen production, the outlet said.

“Growing up, I was very feminine and used to play with dolls and wear my mum’s dresses and heels,” Alves told the outlet. “I had an instinct toward toys and clothes ­designed for females. I was bullied at school because I was very feminine. Boys would play football and girls ­volleyball. I’d always be with the girls. I was physically abused — I had my face pushed into the urinal and was thrown down the stairs. At the age of 13 two boys at school sexually abused me. I was very feminine and weak. I couldn’t defend myself. It was very traumatic.”

By age 17 Alves had a breast reduction and then a nose job two years later, the Mirror said, adding that dozens of male-enhancing surgeries followed after moving to London.

“I have tried my best to behave like a man, but deep inside I was never happy. I would see a ­beautiful woman and feel jealous because I wanted to be like them,” Alves told the outlet. “I think like a woman, I act like a woman because I have always been one deep inside.”

In 2017, Alves announced plans to live as a woman. Then a year later, Alves finally decided to transition to female after being asked during a New York photo shoot to dress in ­women’s clothes, the Mirror added.

“I began wearing the lingerie at home, and it made me feel beautiful,” Alves told the outlet. “It was an awakening. It finally all became clear to me. I came back to the U.K. and made an appointment with my GP, who referred me to a psychologist and psychiatrist. Within a month I was diagnosed with gender dysmorphic disorder and given the option to start the ­appropriate medication to transition.”

More surgeries

Last year, Alves’ fake six-pack was removed — and ­used for a buttocks lift, the Mirror said, adding that hormone injections have given way to feminine hips and the need for a D-cup bra.

Next year, Alves — who now goes by Roddy and uses “she” and “her” pronouns — will ­complete the female transition with gender reassignment surgery, the outlet said.

“I will have a penile inversion and my testicles will be removed. That will be the final step,” Alves added to the Mirror. “Before that I’m having silicone breast implants. I’ll be able to wear dresses that show my cleavage and look sexy. I’m very excited. After that, I’m having face feminization surgery. It will be an incision at the top of my scalp, and through that the doctor will reshape my forehead, give me an eye lift, lip lift and middle face lift. I’m having my Adam’s apple removed, my jawline shaved and my chin modified.”

Alves also told the outlet: “I finally feel like the real me. Glamorous, beautiful, and feminine. For years I tried to live my life as a man. I had a fake six pack put in, I had fake muscles in my arms, but I was lying to myself. I’m a woman and have always had a feminine brain. Now my body matches my mind.”

Alves has had a lucrative career as a TV personality in the U.K. and in Europe, the Mirror said.