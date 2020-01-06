Hunter Biden

Crackhead Hunter Biden is linked to a 2016 identity theft involving his dead brother Beau Biden and a person named “Joseph McGee.”

Beau Biden, the eldest of Joe Biden’s three children with his first wife, served as Delaware’s 44th Attorney General and passed away in January of 2015 of brain cancer.

According to newly submitted court documents in Hunter Biden’s paternity case with former stripper Lunden Roberts, Hunter used his deceased brother’s identity to check into a rehab facility and make false statements to the police.

Hunter Biden also “dated” his deceased brother’s wife before impregnating DC stripper Lunden Roberts — what a sick, sick, man!

Fox News reported that a private investigative firm submitted the two-page document titled, “Notice of Identity Theft” alleging there is a history of stolen identities in order to hide Hunter Biden’s location.

The court papers, which cite a Prescott, Ariz., police report, describe what allegedly happened on the morning of Oct. 28, 2016, when a Hertz rental car employee reportedly received a phone call around 10 a.m. and subsequently discovered “suspicious” items inside one of the rental cars. “Stolen identities were used to check defendant Robert Hunter Biden into an Arizona facility and providing false statements to the Prescott Police Department,” the document states. “These stolen identities include his deceased brother Joseph R. Beau Biden III, and Joseph McGee.”

Recall, in October of 2016, just days before Election Day a crack pipe was found in Hunter Biden’s Hertz rental car.

A used crack pipe, credit cards, a Delaware Attorney General badge, US Secret Service business cards, two ID’s belonging to Hunter Biden, son of former VP Joe Biden were found in a Hertz rental car in Arizona.

A lab analysis of the crack pipe revealed it was used to smoke cocaine, not meth, however no fingerprints were found on the pipe.

And surprise, surprise, the County and City Attorney’s offices declined to prosecute Hunter Biden.

Hertz rental car received a bizarre phone call from a person named “Joseph McGee” that was traced back to a “colon hydro-therapist” in the region.

The next morning, according to the police report, a man who identified himself as “Joseph McGee” called the Hertz rental car counter to inform them of how the keys to the car were left in the vehicle’s gas cap rather than in the normal spot. “McGee” informed the rental car company employee, according to police, that “his friend was feeling sick so they didn’t know what to do” when the car was returned. Police, according to a supplemental report filed by a Prescott Police Department detective, sought and obtained a subpoena to discover the source of the “Joseph McGee” phone call—and traced it to a phone number owned and operated by a renowned “Colon Hydrotherapist” in the region.

You won’t see this story in the media because they are working overtime to prop up Joe Biden as the 2020 Dem front runner and ‘America’s uncle.’

Read the full police report from Nov 2016:

