Newly submitted court documents link Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, to an identity theft case from 2016 when he was allegedly being checked into an unidentified Arizona facility.

The court papers were filed Monday in an Arkansas court as part of a paternity battle over a child the Hunter Biden shares with Lunden Roberts, who met the scandal-plagued businessman at a Washington, D.C., strip club where she worked. While the question of whether or not Biden is a father is no longer an issue — a DNA test confirmed he is the baby’s father — the parents are at odds over issues such as child support.

The two-page document, titled “Notice of Identity Theft,” was submitted by D&A Investigations Inc., a firm owned by private investigator Dominic Casey, who once did work for Casey Anthony, a Florida woman who was accused of killing her daughter.

Casey, who has requested to be named an intervener in the paternity case, alleged there is a history of using stolen identities to conceal Biden’s location. But the court papers do not specifically identify Biden as the person who committed identity theft.

The court papers, which cite a Prescott, Ariz., police report, describe what allegedly happened on the morning of Oct. 28, 2016, when a Hertz rental car employee reportedly received a phone call around 10 a.m. and subsequently discovered “suspicious” items inside one of the rental cars.

“Stolen identities were used to check defendant Robert Hunter Biden into an Arizona facility and providing false statements to the Prescott Police Department,” the document states. “These stolen identities include his deceased brother Joseph R. Beau Biden III, and Joseph McGee.”

An attorney for Biden, whose full name is Robert Hunter Biden, did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. His brother, who went by Beau Biden, died in 2015.

The Hertz employee, who is only identified by her first name, “had received a call from Joseph McGee stating his friend was sick, and left the vehicle overnight with the keys in the gas cap area because they did not know what to do,” the document states.

Several items were also found, according to the court papers.

“A bag containing the suspicious items, a cellular telephone (Apple) belonging to Shauna Stanglr, who is also known as Puma St. Angel, and a Delaware Attorney General badge belonging to Hunter Biden’s deceased brother Joseph R. Beau Biden III were provided to the police officer,” the court papers state.

The papers identify Puma St. Angel as the co-founder of Grace Grove at Rejuvenation & Performance Institute in Sedona, Ariz., a self-described “lifestyle center” staffed with on-site therapists and coaches. It is not clear from the documents if this is the facility that Hunter Biden attended.

Three days later, when police dialed the phone number that had previously called the Hertz center on Oct. 28, 2016, the woman who answered the phone and identified herself as Puma. She said “Joseph” would return the call.

St. Angel denied any involvement and declined to comment when reached by FOX Business on Monday morning.

Casey had previously accused Biden of being involved in a separate counterfeiting scheme that accumulated more than $156 million, according to court papers submitted on Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.

The paternity case has been covered extensively by the media as Roberts, Casey and a separate proposed intervener have called for Biden to reveal his finances, including all forms of his income. In court papers filed Dec. 18, Roberts, through attorneys, argued Biden had failed to answer multiple questions regarding his finances.

Biden “has provided no support for this child for over a year,” Dec. 18 court papers state. “The Court should not let the defendant continue to avoid his natural and legal duty to support his child by failing to provide basic information about his income, finances, and lifestyle.”

If he ultimately cooperates during his upcoming hearing, Biden could potentially discuss his financial records while under oath, including those related to his involvement in Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings, which is connected to President Trump’s impeachment.

Biden was reportedly named a paid board member of Burisma in April 2014. The company’s founder was a political ally of Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine’s Russia-friendly president, who was driven out in February 2014. Yanukovych’s ouster prompted the Obama administration to move quickly to deepen ties with Ukraine’s new government. Joe Biden, the vice president at the time, played a leading role. He traveled to Ukraine and spoke frequently with its new Western-friendly president, Petro O. Poroshenko.

President Donald Trump’s July phone call with recently elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he allegedly pressured the president to work with Rudy Giuliani, a former associate U.S. attorney general and White House lawyer, to investigate Joe Biden, Trump’s potential rival in a presidential election later this year, and Hunter Biden, lies at the center of the impeachment push.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump in December, in a vote that was cast along party lines on charges of obstruction and abuse of power.

A hearing for the paternity case was scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Independence County, Ark.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.